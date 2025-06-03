Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: REBUTTAL: Brian Bergen Forgot Who Got Him There...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: REBUTTAL: Brian Bergen Forgot Who Got Him There — And Now He’s Meddling Where He Doesn’t Belong

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
1208

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

In response to the recent TapInto Parsippany and owner Laura Ali’s smear campaign targeting Councilman Justin Musella, it’s time to remind some people—Assemblyman Brian Bergen included—of a few inconvenient truths.

Let’s start with Bergen himself. When running against then-Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, he positioned himself as an outsider challenging the entrenched Republican establishment. But he didn’t do it alone. It was the Justin Musella faction of the Parsippany Republican Party—reformers who believed in conservative values without the corruption—that helped propel him over the finish line. Jamie Barberio, now mayor, actively worked against him in that race. And yet, here we are.

Since that victory, Brian Bergen has gone native in Trenton—sucked in by the same old guard he once campaigned against. He’s become just another establishment insider, more focused on his political stock than on staying loyal to the people who helped him win in the first place. That’s not principled leadership. That’s betrayal.

And now, this same Assemblyman has the audacity to lecture Parsippany voters about our local election, despite admitting in his own words:

“As your Assemblyman, I have always believed that the best local leadership decisions are made by the people on the ground, not by state-level officials. It’s been my practice to stay out of municipal primary battles — not because I don’t care, but because I trust you to know what’s best for your community.”

Well, Assemblyman, we couldn’t agree more. You said it yourself. So do the right thing: stay out of this race. You don’t live here. You’re not on the ground. You don’t get to parachute into Parsippany politics to prop up the same mayor who tried to block your rise.

Bergen’s betrayal is apparent. He turned his back on the grassroots reformers who stood with him when it counted. And now he wants to tell Parsippany Republicans who to vote for?

Sorry, Brian—your credibility doesn’t extend across town lines. You’ve forgotten where you came from. And for that reason, no Musella supporter—and no reform-minded Republican—should give you the time of day, let alone their vote.

Shardul Kothare
Parsippany Voter

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Community-Focused Networking Event Continues to Energize Parsippany’s Professionals
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »