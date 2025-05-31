Sunday, June 1, 2025
Letter to the Editor: An Undecided Voter Weighs In On June 10

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

After careful consideration and hearing both sides in the Republican race for Mayor, I have made my choice: Justin Musella for Mayor, Casey Parikh, and John Bielen for Town Council. I believe the “Your Voice at Town Hall” will be the true conservative and aggressive voices we need to represent us truly, and are best suited to win against the Democrats in November.

In the last 4 years I have seen my taxes rise by 25% combined with endless overdevelopment, botched infrastructure projects by politically connected contractors, and people in Lake Hiawatha ignored by the current administration. 

I am impressed with Musella’s reforms to responsiveness at the town hall, ensuring that developers will follow our master plan to keep Parsippany a suburb, and his accessibility to ordinary people is unsurpassed. I know of many people who hit dead ends with the Mayor’s office or were told to call an unelected official like Mr. Jigar Shah on potholes, permits, and town problems.

When we first moved to Lake Hiawatha, it was clean, orderly, and thriving. I now see storefronts needing rehabilitation, homes falling apart and needing code enforcement, and no pride that once existed in the “gem of Parsippany.”

I believe Justin’s hands-on style, aggressive spirit, and unwavering commitment to his principles are exactly what Parsippany needs to restore our town as the envy of Morris County. 

A declining quality of life in Parsippany is a choice, and we have the best candidate I have seen in my lifetime, who I believe will reverse it.

Best,
Ranadive Family
Republicans in Lake Hiawatha

