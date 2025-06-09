Monday, June 9, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Voter Breaks 20-Year Primary Silence to Reject ‘Business-as-Usual’ and Oppose Barberio Agenda

By Frank L. Cahill
Dear Editor: 

I want to support Justin Musella and his team, John Bielen and Casey Parikh, in the upcoming Republican primary. Justin brings a fresh perspective to the role of Mayor, along with fiscal responsibility and a real connection with residents to understand their concerns.

As an independent voter, I haven’t voted in the primary election in decades.

However, because I am passionate about Justin’s campaign and believe he would be the best Parsippany Mayor, I registered as a Republican for the first time.

I voted for Justin and his team in the June 10th primary. I hope you will join me in supporting Justin Musella. 

Janet Saulter-Hemmer

