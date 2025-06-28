Letter to the Editor: Barberio Reveals Real Reason for PILOTs

Dear Editor:

During the recent Republican primary, a Team Barberio Flyer circulated with the following guidance for the public: five so-called facts about how Barberio and Musella compared. In order: Parsippany Roots, Trump, Police, Seniors, and Kids.

The flyer states that Trump is the most revealing. Justin Musella, an anti-Trump, did not vote for President Trump, and James Barberio, a “strong supporter of Donald Trump,” are also mentioned.

First of all, Musella is also, unfortunately, a Trump supporter. Second, by admitting he is a ” Strong supporter, ” Barberio has unintentionally revealed his reasons for his PILOT deals along with his accomplice, John Inglesino, another Trump supporter.

Trump, as he did in his first term, is again giving more excessive and unwarranted tax breaks to the rich beyond reason, and any economy. All this is part of the behind-the-scenes Project 2025 to dismantle any hope of real democracy for the people of this nation.

The point is that Barberio believes in these regressive upside-down tax laws, inflicting debt on the taxpayers of this nation, and in the continued trickle-up theft of our tax dollars with little, if anything, in return. War as an economy is undoubtedly one, while being denied passive rights like healthcare, housing, and education.

So here we see the true reasoning of the PILOT deals. It’s no different than the present Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.” The bill disproportionately benefits the wealthy and increases the national debt. Barberio’s tax raises reflect the Republican regressive tax system.



When Soriano "democrat" was mayor Barberio Badgered with his showings at council, and his "hang on to your wallet", republican council minority refused Soriano's minor tax increase proposal, in dire need at the time. This immediately changed upon Barberio's re-election, including water/sewer increases. These sudden changes in the republican minds can only be seen as arbitrary and capricious. The best interest of the public was saved for another time, for political party over the community, local politics at its worse.

When Barberio says it takes experience, he means let’s keep going the same old way. I’m doing fine, as are my corporate developer buddies and I. How can a Parsippany resident have a loss of memory so significant? Since the Waterview open space betrayal, it was evident that Barberio allowed the entrusted community to be run by corporate developers. It was John Inglesino who ran our town then and still does in many ways.

Please give to the rich, steal from the poor, robbing more, robbing more, worry not, you’ll get through it. We are all going to die; the Republican philosophy.

Lastly, Barberio on “seniors,” he says, ensures our senior center is one of the best around. Do not the seniors pay for this center through their taxes, as they do for the BOE, although they have no kids in school and are retired on set incomes?



Government is not a business per se; it’s a public trust and a science. Land use decisions have significant impacts on communities, ecosystems, and climate that cannot be fully captured by market forces.



We need a new Mayor and a return to the entrusted community. Economic security comes from the government, not from corporate developers.



Nicholas Homyak