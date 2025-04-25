Saturday, April 26, 2025
Letter to the Editor: No Public Attendance AT Parsippany Debate???

Dear Editor:

I believe this is the most momentous local election in my 55 years living in Parsippany.  It would be a shame if anyone lost the election because they took the voters for granted and showed they did not have the conviction or courage to tell us why we should vote for them!  We need each SERIOUS candidate to stand face to face with all of us, the voters of Parsippany. 

I know Mayor Barberio pretty well.  He has not hesitated to show his combativeness or opinions in the past.  I am asking him to rethink his refusal to give ME and the many other voters of Parsippany the respect and attention we deserve by allowing us to attend as he and his opponents vie for our vote.

The League of Women Voters has always done a great job of ensuring the debates are meaningful and well managed.  I cannot understand why THIS year the candidates running for office in Parsippany cannot seem to come together on ANY night during this political voting season, IN PERSON, to inform the voters why we should vote for them.  I am not interested in watching a ZOOM or streaming exercise from home or the office. Internet failure around here is much more prevalent than any of us would like, and some of us are not computer literate or may not even have a computer.  I want to attend to see, hear, and feel each candidate as they tell me WHY it would be good for me to vote for THEM.

Hank Heller

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

