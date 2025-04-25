Letter to the Editor: No Public Attendance AT Parsippany Debate???

Dear Editor:

I believe this is the most momentous local election in my 55 years living in Parsippany. It would be a shame if anyone lost the election because they took the voters for granted and showed they did not have the conviction or courage to tell us why we should vote for them! We need each SERIOUS candidate to stand face to face with all of us, the voters of Parsippany.

I know Mayor Barberio pretty well. He has not hesitated to show his combativeness or opinions in the past. I am asking him to rethink his refusal to give ME and the many other voters of Parsippany the respect and attention we deserve by allowing us to attend as he and his opponents vie for our vote.

The League of Women Voters has always done a great job of ensuring the debates are meaningful and well managed. I cannot understand why THIS year the candidates running for office in Parsippany cannot seem to come together on ANY night during this political voting season, IN PERSON, to inform the voters why we should vote for them. I am not interested in watching a ZOOM or streaming exercise from home or the office. Internet failure around here is much more prevalent than any of us would like, and some of us are not computer literate or may not even have a computer. I want to attend to see, hear, and feel each candidate as they tell me WHY it would be good for me to vote for THEM.

Hank Heller