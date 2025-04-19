Whippany Chick-fil-A Opens With Familiar Face Behind the Counter

HANOVER — Chick-fil-A has officially opened its newest location in Morris County, bringing its signature chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and dedication to community service to Whippany. The new restaurant, located at 799 Route 10 in the Hanover Towne Center, welcomed its first guests on Thursday, April 17, and has created approximately 100 new jobs there.

The celebration of the grand opening ceremony included the traditional raising of the American flag, symbolizing Chick-fil-A’s ongoing commitment to patriotism, community, and service.

Drew Blind, a seasoned Chick-fil-A veteran with deep ties to Morris County, operates the Whippany Chick-fil-A. Blind began his journey with the company in 2003 as a Team Member — even spending time in the iconic Cow mascot costume — and went on to open Morris County’s first Chick-fil-A in Morris Plains in 2019. With the Whippany opening, Blind now operates two locations in the county.

Owner-operator Drew Blind served chicken sandwiches to attendees for the ceremonial “First Bite” at Chick-fil-A Whippany’s grand opening.

“I’m passionate about serving the community I grew up in,” said Blind. “Opening this second location is an exciting opportunity to continue making a positive impact here in Morris County.”

The new location offers dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru, and Mobile-thru service from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.

“This is more than just a restaurant opening — it’s about building community and supporting local families,” said Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. “Drew has a track record of giving back, and we’re thrilled to welcome another business that prioritizes service, quality, and heart.”

The Whippany Chick-fil-A joins a growing list of more than 60 Chick-fil-A locations across New Jersey, including nearby restaurants in Parsippany and Morris Plains.