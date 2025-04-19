Sunday, April 20, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyWhippany Chick-fil-A Opens With Familiar Face Behind the Counter
Beyond ParsippanyBusiness NewsLocal News

Whippany Chick-fil-A Opens With Familiar Face Behind the Counter

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3770
Owner-Operator Drew Blind cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Chick-fil-A Whippany, surrounded by family, friends, and local dignitaries following the traditional raising of the American flag.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

HANOVER — Chick-fil-A has officially opened its newest location in Morris County, bringing its signature chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and dedication to community service to Whippany. The new restaurant, located at 799 Route 10 in the Hanover Towne Center, welcomed its first guests on Thursday, April 17, and has created approximately 100 new jobs there.

The celebration of the grand opening ceremony included the traditional raising of the American flag, symbolizing Chick-fil-A’s ongoing commitment to patriotism, community, and service.

Drew Blind, a seasoned Chick-fil-A veteran with deep ties to Morris County, operates the Whippany Chick-fil-A. Blind began his journey with the company in 2003 as a Team Member — even spending time in the iconic Cow mascot costume — and went on to open Morris County’s first Chick-fil-A in Morris Plains in 2019. With the Whippany opening, Blind now operates two locations in the county.

Owner-operator Drew Blind served chicken sandwiches to attendees for the ceremonial “First Bite” at Chick-fil-A Whippany’s grand opening.

“I’m passionate about serving the community I grew up in,” said Blind. “Opening this second location is an exciting opportunity to continue making a positive impact here in Morris County.”

The new location offers dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru, and Mobile-thru service from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays.

“This is more than just a restaurant opening — it’s about building community and supporting local families,” said Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. “Drew has a track record of giving back, and we’re thrilled to welcome another business that prioritizes service, quality, and heart.”

The Whippany Chick-fil-A joins a growing list of more than 60 Chick-fil-A locations across New Jersey, including nearby restaurants in Parsippany and Morris Plains.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Board Member Frank Cahill poses with the iconic Chick-fil-A Cow during the grand opening celebration in Whippany.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Police Chief Pantina Announces Officer Recruitment
Next article
Parsippany Library Hiring Part-Time Maintenance Supervisor to Support Community Facilities
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »