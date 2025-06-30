Monday, June 30, 2025
Parsippany to Celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks and Live Music at Parsippany Hills High School

Township fireworks as seen over Lake Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Get ready for a spectacular evening of patriotic celebration as Parsippany hosts its annual Independence Day Fireworks at Parsippany Hills High School on Friday, July 4. The community is invited to enjoy one of the best fireworks displays in the area, along with live music and summer festivities.

The gates will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and the popular band Overboard will perform before and after the fireworks show.

This cherished event is a summer highlight for Parsippany families and friends. It offers a chance to come together under the stars to celebrate the nation’s birthday in true community spirit.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and patriotic pride for an unforgettable night of entertainment, music, and fireworks.

Stay tuned for parking details and additional announcements from the township.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
