Parsippany to Celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks and Live Music at Parsippany Hills High School

PARSIPPANY — Get ready for a spectacular evening of patriotic celebration as Parsippany hosts its annual Independence Day Fireworks at Parsippany Hills High School on Friday, July 4. The community is invited to enjoy one of the best fireworks displays in the area, along with live music and summer festivities.

The gates will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and the popular band Overboard will perform before and after the fireworks show.

This cherished event is a summer highlight for Parsippany families and friends. It offers a chance to come together under the stars to celebrate the nation’s birthday in true community spirit.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and patriotic pride for an unforgettable night of entertainment, music, and fireworks.

Stay tuned for parking details and additional announcements from the township.