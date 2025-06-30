Parsippany Renews Dozens of Liquor Licenses for 2025–2026 Licensing Term

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council has officially approved the renewal of multiple retail liquor licenses for the licensing term from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, following review and compliance with all local and state alcohol regulations.

The renewed licenses span a variety of establishments, including restaurants, hotels, bars, social clubs, liquor stores, and pocket licenses.

Below is the complete list of licensees granted renewal:

Club, Lodge, and Association Licenses

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 (230 Parsippany Road)

Lake Hiawatha Volunteer Fire Association (39 North Beverwyck Road & Lake Shore Drive)

Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Association, District No. 6 / Club 6 (60 Littleton Road)

Rainbow Lakes Community Club, Inc. (20 Rainbow Trail)

American Legion Parsippanony Post #249 (91 North Beverwyck Road)

Mount Tabor County Club (Country Club Road, Mt. Tabor)

Retail and Bar Establishments

Karmandhi Inc. / Basket of Cheers II (149 North Beverwyck Road)

RCSH Operations, LLC / Ruth’s Chris Steak House (1 Hilton Court)

Azzurri Parsippany, LLC (1082 Route 46)

Social by Dhaba 999, LLC (1735 Route 46 East)

Troy Hills Hospitality, LLC / Lena y Carbon (450 North Beverwyck Road)

Hoover’s Tavern LLC (960 Tabor Road)

Poojaashish, Inc. / Sakura Hibachi Steak House (949 Route 46 East)

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (1057 Route 46)

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap (1900 State Route 10)

Outback Steakhouse (1300 Route 46)

Bellarosa (3835 Route 46)

The Capital Grille #8066 (10 Dryden Way)

Tabor Road Tavern/Grato Restaurant (510 Tabor Road)

Long Horn Steakhouse 162 (690 Route 46)

Keo Ku Jang Restaurant / Q Time (245 Route 46)

Miller’s Ale House (1721 Route 10, Morris Plains)

Topgolf USA PS, LLC (1269 Route 46)

Reservoir Tavern, Inc. (90 Parsippany Boulevard, Boonton)

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar (1540 Route 46 West)

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar (1515 Route 10, Unit #170)

Shree 1315 US-46 LLC (1315 Route 46)

Fat Cactus (707 Route 46 East)

Hotels and Hospitality

Embassy Suites Hotel/Bistecca Restaurant and Bar (909 Parsippany Boulevard)

Courtyard by Marriott (3769 Route 46 East)

Sonesta ES Suites Parsippany Morris Plains (3 Gatehall Drive)

Hyatt House (299 Smith Road)

Parsippany Hilton and Hampton Inn Parsippany (1 Hilton Court)

Sonesta ES Suites (61 Interpace Parkway)

Tipperary Pub (199 Smith Road)

Liquor Stores and Package Goods

Parsippany Spirits LLC / Convenience Liquor Store (1129 Route 46)

Shop Rite Wines & Spirits of Parsippany (808 Route 46)

Jai Sainath Corp. / Shoppers Discount Liquors (65 & 69 North Beverwyck Road)

Green Hill Liquors (168 Parsippany Road, Unit #7)

Powder Mill Plaza Liquors (28 Gibraltar Drive)

Pocket Licenses

1515 License LLC

Each license was approved by resolution during the June 3, 2025, Township Council meeting.