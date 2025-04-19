Parsippany Police Chief Pantina Announces Officer Recruitment

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department has officially opened recruitment for entry-level police officers, offering local residents a new opportunity to begin a career in law enforcement and serve the community.

Applicants must meet several minimum requirements to be considered for the position. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and under 35 at the time of hiring, possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license, and have earned a high school diploma or GED. In addition, applicants must be United States citizens and New Jersey residents currently living in Morris County. They must also be residents of Morris County at the time of application.

The selection process includes a thorough background investigation, an oral interview, a medical examination, a psychological evaluation, and a drug screening.

The application deadline is April 27, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Applications must be submitted through PoliceApp.com, a centralized online platform for law enforcement recruitment.

“This is an important opportunity for those dedicated to public service and committed to making a difference in our neighborhoods,” said Chief of Police Richard Pantina. “We seek individuals ready to serve with integrity, professionalism, and pride.”

For further information or questions about the position, applicants are encouraged to email [email protected].