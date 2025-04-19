Sunday, April 20, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police Chief Pantina Announces Officer Recruitment
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Police Chief Pantina Announces Officer Recruitment

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3893
Parsippany-Troy Hills Chief of Police Richard Pantina encourages local residents to consider a career in law enforcement as the department opens applications for entry-level police officers.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department has officially opened recruitment for entry-level police officers, offering local residents a new opportunity to begin a career in law enforcement and serve the community.

Applicants must meet several minimum requirements to be considered for the position. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and under 35 at the time of hiring, possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license, and have earned a high school diploma or GED. In addition, applicants must be United States citizens and New Jersey residents currently living in Morris County. They must also be residents of Morris County at the time of application.

The selection process includes a thorough background investigation, an oral interview, a medical examination, a psychological evaluation, and a drug screening.

The application deadline is April 27, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Applications must be submitted through PoliceApp.com, a centralized online platform for law enforcement recruitment.

“This is an important opportunity for those dedicated to public service and committed to making a difference in our neighborhoods,” said Chief of Police Richard Pantina. “We seek individuals ready to serve with integrity, professionalism, and pride.”

For further information or questions about the position, applicants are encouraged to email [email protected].

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Calls Grow for Mayoral Debate as Barberio Remains Silent
Next article
Whippany Chick-fil-A Opens With Familiar Face Behind the Counter
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »