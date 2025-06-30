Karen Gajewski Honored with Dr. Wil Blechman Fellowship

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, June 27, at the LeMont in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey District Kiwanis International Governor Martin Slezak presented longtime Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member Karen Gajewski with a Dr. Wil Blechman Fellowship.

The fellowship, established in 2022, honors the legacy of Dr. Wil Blechman, a former Kiwanis International President renowned for his advocacy in early childhood health and development. It recognizes individuals whose service reflects Dr. Wil’s lifelong commitment to improving the lives of children through initiatives like nutrition, vaccination access, and literacy.

Karen, a charter member since the club’s founding in 1991, has exemplified this spirit of service. Over the past three decades, she has held numerous leadership positions, including longtime Secretary and Lieutenant Governor. Her dedication continues to inspire others in the Kiwanis mission of serving the world’s children.