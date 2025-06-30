Monday, June 30, 2025
Karen Gajewski Honored with Dr. Wil Blechman Fellowship

Joining Karen for the occasion were Lieutenant Governor Nicolas Limanov; Kiwanis members Jerry Adelsohn and Gordon Meth; New Jersey District Kiwanis Governor-Elect Frank Cahill; Governor Martin Slezak; and Parsippany’s own Michael Mulhaul, who currently serves as Kiwanis International President.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Friday, June 27, at the LeMont in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New Jersey District Kiwanis International Governor Martin Slezak presented longtime Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member Karen Gajewski with a Dr. Wil Blechman Fellowship.

The fellowship, established in 2022, honors the legacy of Dr. Wil Blechman, a former Kiwanis International President renowned for his advocacy in early childhood health and development. It recognizes individuals whose service reflects Dr. Wil’s lifelong commitment to improving the lives of children through initiatives like nutrition, vaccination access, and literacy.

Karen, a charter member since the club’s founding in 1991, has exemplified this spirit of service. Over the past three decades, she has held numerous leadership positions, including longtime Secretary and Lieutenant Governor. Her dedication continues to inspire others in the Kiwanis mission of serving the world’s children.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
