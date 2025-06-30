Monday, June 30, 2025
Parsippany Police Department Honors Deputy Chief Brian Dowd on Retirement

Deputy Chief Brian Dowd is honored for over 30 years of dedicated service by Chief Richard Pantina and Mayor James Barberio during a retirement ceremony recognizing his distinguished law enforcement career.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department extends heartfelt congratulations to Deputy Chief Brian Dowd, who has officially retired after more than 30 years of dedicated service in law enforcement.

Deputy Chief Dowd served in both the Operations and Support Services Sections before being promoted to Deputy Chief in 2024. He began his career with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department. He graduated from Seton Hall University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Throughout his distinguished career, Deputy Chief Dowd was a member of the department’s Honor Guard and received multiple commendations, including:

  • 2 Life Saving Awards
  • 2 Unit Commendations
  • 3 Command Citations
  • 3 Exceptional Duty Awards

The department thanks Deputy Chief Dowd for his leadership, service, and commitment to the community. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement. For his leadership, service, and commitment to the community. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
