Monday, June 30, 2025
Gourmet Café Celebrates 18 Years of Community and Cuisine

Mayor James Barberio presents a Certificate of Recognition to Chef Matthew Pierone in honor of Gourmet Café’s 18th anniversary, celebrating his dedication to the Parsippany community and years of culinary excellence.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio joined the 18th anniversary open house of Gourmet Café Italian Restaurant, hosted by owner Chef Matt Pierone on Sunday, June 29. Guests were warmly welcomed into the restaurant’s cozy dining room, where Chef Matt served an inviting selection of appetizers to long-time patrons and friends gathered in celebration

During the event, Mayor Barberio presented Chef Matt with a Certificate of Recognition, stating, “Gourmet Café is a beloved gathering place for many Parsippany residents. Your unwavering dedication to the community embodies the highest ideals of civic spirit and generosity. I commend you for creating a space that nourishes the body and touches the heart of our township.”

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
