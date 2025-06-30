Parsippany Council Advances Redevelopment Plan for 4 Gatehall Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council is moving forward with a significant redevelopment initiative targeting 4 Gatehall Drive, a four-story, class A office property, 268,584-square-foot office building located at the intersection of Routes 202 and 10, just two miles from Interstates 287 and 80.

At its meeting on Tuesday, June 17, the Council held the first reading of Ordinance 2025:12, which proposes adopting a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the property. The ordinance could be adopted at a second reading and public hearing on Tuesday, July 22.

The ordinance follows a sequence of key steps. In October 2024, the Council passed Resolution R2024-177, which authorized a preliminary investigation to determine whether the property, officially known as Block 175, Lot 52 on the township’s tax map, met criteria for redevelopment. The investigation, conducted by ARH Associates, concluded that the site qualifies as a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment under New Jersey’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law.

The Planning Board held a public hearing on February 10, 2025, at which the Board concurred with the findings. Subsequently, on March 25, the Township Council formally declared the site a redevelopment area through Resolution R2025-067. ARH Associates then prepared a formal redevelopment plan dated June 4, 2025.

If adopted, the ordinance will enable changes to local zoning to support future development and will supersede any conflicting elements of Parsippany’s current zoning ordinances. The plan is intended to guide the long-term use of the site in accordance with the township’s growth strategy.

The property is home to well-known tenants, including Toyota Financial Services, Home Point Financial (Robert Gossweiler), and B & G Foods. It sits within a corridor with rapid growth, with new mixed-use, retail, and residential developments transforming the surrounding area over the past five years.

A source close to the project indicates that the existing office building is expected to be demolished to make way for multifamily apartment buildings. This aligns with regional trends that favor residential development in strategically located former office zones.

This redevelopment marks another chapter in Parsippany’s evolving landscape. It aims to balance commercial viability with community-focused housing solutions.