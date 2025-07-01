Rachael Beehler Named to University of Scranton Dean’s List; Completes Prestigious Forensic Internship

PARSIPPANY — Rachael F. Beehler, a 2022 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and current resident of Lake Intervale, was recently named to the Dean’s List at The University of Scranton for the spring 2025 semester. Beehler is among over 1,725 students recognized for academic excellence at the Jesuit university.

The Dean’s List honors students who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum number of credit hours during the semester. Beehler is pursuing a degree in forensic chemistry through the College of Arts and Sciences.

In addition to her academic achievements, Beehler recently completed a summer internship at The Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE), where she gained hands-on experience in forensic toxicology. Over six weeks, she participated in both classroom instruction and laboratory experiments, refining skills essential to the field.

During the internship, Beehler learned to extract substances from blood samples, prepare standards and controls for calibration curves, and set up instrument sequences for accurate analysis. She also worked with advanced analytical instruments, including QTOF, ELISA, LC-MS/MS, HS-GC/FID, and GC-MS, learning maintenance procedures and data analysis techniques.



Rachael Beehler, a forensic chemistry major at The University of Scranton and member of the Class of 2022 from Parsippany Hills High School, is seen performing a toxicological extraction during her summer internship at The Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE). Throughout the six-week program, Beehler gained valuable hands-on experience working with advanced analytical instruments and conducting real-world forensic casework, further fueling her passion for a future career in forensic science.

One of the most impactful components of her experience was conducting testing on a mock forensic case. Beehler authored a 53-page report in which she identified and quantified substances in a blood sample and later testified in a simulated court setting. The project emphasized the importance of forensic protocols such as chain of custody and thorough documentation.

“This project challenged me to combine research with what I’ve learned during my time here, which made me feel more confident as a young and aspiring scientist,” Beehler shared.

She expressed gratitude to her mentors and the team at CFSRE for providing a supportive and educational environment. The experience, she said, has further fueled her passion for forensic science and affirmed her commitment to pursuing a career in the field.

Beehler enters her junior year at the University of Scranton this fall, and she has her sights set firmly on a future in forensic science.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, July 2025. Click here to read the magazine.