Board of Education to Fill Vacancy at July 31 Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Board of Education has announced its intent to fill a vacant Board Member position at its upcoming meeting on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The vacancy runs through December 2026. The Board is inviting qualified residents to submit their resumes and/or letters of interest for consideration.

To be eligible, applicants must be United States citizens, at least 18 years old, able to read and write, and have lived in Parsippany-Troy Hills for at least one year. Additional details regarding eligibility requirements can be found under Board Bylaw 0142 on the district’s website at www.pthsd.k12.nj.us.

Submissions should be addressed to Dr. Steven E. McHugh, Sr., Board Secretary, and must be received no later than 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 28. Applications may be sent via email to [email protected], or delivered in person or by mail to:

Calabria Education Center

292 Parsippany Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

The selected candidate will be appointed during the Board’s public meeting on July 31.

Stay with Parsippany Focus for updates.