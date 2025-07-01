Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Board of Education to Fill Vacancy at July 31 Meeting

Frank A. Calabria Education Center
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Board of Education has announced its intent to fill a vacant Board Member position at its upcoming meeting on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The vacancy runs through December 2026. The Board is inviting qualified residents to submit their resumes and/or letters of interest for consideration.

To be eligible, applicants must be United States citizens, at least 18 years old, able to read and write, and have lived in Parsippany-Troy Hills for at least one year. Additional details regarding eligibility requirements can be found under Board Bylaw 0142 on the district’s website at www.pthsd.k12.nj.us.

Submissions should be addressed to Dr. Steven E. McHugh, Sr., Board Secretary, and must be received no later than 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 28. Applications may be sent via email to [email protected], or delivered in person or by mail to:

Calabria Education Center
292 Parsippany Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054

The selected candidate will be appointed during the Board’s public meeting on July 31.

Stay with Parsippany Focus for updates.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top.

