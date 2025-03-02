Senate Passes Pennacchio Bill To Fund Fusion Energy

“Fusion energy is rapidly transitioning from scientific theory to real-world application,” said Senator Pennacchio. “This revolutionary energy source has the potential to provide a zero-carbon sustainable future, and this bill will help direct critical funds for its research and development. By classifying fusion energy as a Class I renewable and unlocking investment, New Jersey can position itself as a global leader in fusion technology, helping restore America’s energy dominance once again.”
Nuclear fusion is a naturally occurring process that powers stars, and if harnessed on Earth, it could generate limitless clean energy. Senator Pennacchio’s bill, S-364, would classify fusion energy as a Class I renewable, making fusion projects eligible for financial assistance from New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund.
Senator Pennacchio has been a leading advocate for fusion energy, sponsoring several bill packages intended to establish New Jersey as the epicenter of its research and development. Most recently, in 2024, the Senate Economic Growth committee passed S-366 to allow fusion energy and technology companies to receive benefits under certain economic incentive programs.
