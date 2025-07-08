Temporary Closure of Lake Hiawatha Branch Library Due to Heat Conditions

PARSIPPANY — In response to the recent extreme heat and to ensure the safety and comfort of both patrons and staff, the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library is temporarily closed. This closure allows preparations to begin for the installation of a new air conditioning system, as the current unit is no longer functional and has resulted in unsafe indoor temperatures.

Library and Township officials are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly and efficiently as possible. A new AC unit has been ordered and will be installed to restore a safe and welcoming environment. If feasible, the library may reopen during the installation under limited, safe conditions. The branch is expected to reopen with limited hours on July 14, 2025.

All programs scheduled at the Lake Hiawatha Branch Library for July have been canceled or postponed. During the closure, patrons are encouraged to visit:

Parsippany Main Library , 449 Halsey Road

, 449 Halsey Road Mount Tabor Branch Library, 31 Trinity Place, Mount Tabor

For updated hours and service information, visit parsippanylibrary.org.

The Parsippany Library thanks the community for its patience and support during this critical facility upgrade.