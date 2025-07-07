American Legion Post 249 Reflects on Nine Decades of Dedication

PARSIPPANY — American Legion Post 249 Open House Celebrating 90 years serving Veterans and the Community. Location is 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.



Enjoy dessert with the Veterans who have served our Country for the Freedom we have. Learn how you can become a member of the Service Organization, which includes Legion, SAL, and Auxiliary—12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., August 2.