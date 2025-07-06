GoFundMe Launched to Support Family of Tow Truck Driver Killed on Route 287

MORRIS COUNTY — Police are continuing to investigate a tragic motor vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 2, on southbound Route 287, claiming the life of a 24-year-old tow truck operator from Hopatcong.

Daniel Ortiz, affectionately known as “DJ,” was assisting a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder near milepost 31.4 in Harding Township when he was fatally struck. According to New Jersey State Police, at approximately 11:42 a.m., a Jeep SUV veered onto the shoulder and collided with the Honda vehicle, the Ram tow truck, and Ortiz. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries.

Ortiz was employed by Ron and Sons Towing of Kenvil, a family-owned business in Morris County. In the aftermath of the tragedy, the company created a GoFundMe campaign titled “Support DJ’s Family After Tragic Loss” to support his grieving family. As of Sunday, July 3, the fundraiser has raised over $37,725.

“Our hearts are shattered,” read a post on Ron and Sons Towing’s Facebook page. “DJ was killed because someone didn’t slow down or move over. He was just doing his job—trying to help someone in need. In a moment, he was taken from us because of another person’s negligence.”

The post continued with a plea to the public: “If you take anything away from this, slow down. Move over. It saves lives. It could have saved his.”

To contribute to the fundraiser, visit: https://tinyurl.com/cmzj4trf.

The investigation remains ongoing.