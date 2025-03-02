Sunday, March 2, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: A Retired Parsippany Police Officer’s Take on Musella’s...
Local News

Letter to the Editor: A Retired Parsippany Police Officer’s Take on Musella’s Reforms

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
693

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

As a taxpayer, long time resident and former Parsippany Police officer who retired with distinction after 22 years of service, I applaud Councilman Musella’s proposed reforms of the Parsippany Police Department. I know both candidates very well and am friendly with both. I have historically supported the incumbent mayor for the record too. I didn’t intend to weigh in on the upcoming primary, but I still talk to many rank-and-file police officers disillusioned by how things are going.

I went to Musella’s website last night and examined his policy recommendations for the PPD. I found them bold and sorely needed. Ending political involvement of police operations will be a big step forward in restoring the morale of our police force. Specifically, I liked that Musella would surrender the mayor’s $70,000 Tahoe, originally designated as a vehicle for first responders, and use a modest fleet vehicle instead.

Additionally, no sitting mayor should force the police to name police divisions after them while they remain in office. I believe changes are needed in Parsippany, and it’s time for a new generation of leadership to take over. I believe people in town want a debate on the issues and not on personalities, so I’m excited to see what else Councilman Musella has in store.

Thomas N. Armenti
Retired Parsippany Police Officer & Resident

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Economic Development Corporation Hosts 32nd Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards
Next article
Senate Passes Pennacchio Bill To Fund Fusion Energy
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »