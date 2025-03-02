Letter to the Editor: A Retired Parsippany Police Officer’s Take on Musella’s Reforms

Dear Editor:

As a taxpayer, long time resident and former Parsippany Police officer who retired with distinction after 22 years of service, I applaud Councilman Musella’s proposed reforms of the Parsippany Police Department. I know both candidates very well and am friendly with both. I have historically supported the incumbent mayor for the record too. I didn’t intend to weigh in on the upcoming primary, but I still talk to many rank-and-file police officers disillusioned by how things are going.

I went to Musella’s website last night and examined his policy recommendations for the PPD. I found them bold and sorely needed. Ending political involvement of police operations will be a big step forward in restoring the morale of our police force. Specifically, I liked that Musella would surrender the mayor’s $70,000 Tahoe, originally designated as a vehicle for first responders, and use a modest fleet vehicle instead.



Additionally, no sitting mayor should force the police to name police divisions after them while they remain in office. I believe changes are needed in Parsippany, and it’s time for a new generation of leadership to take over. I believe people in town want a debate on the issues and not on personalities, so I’m excited to see what else Councilman Musella has in store.

Thomas N. Armenti

Retired Parsippany Police Officer & Resident