Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Local News

Parsippany Council to Weigh Redevelopment and Infrastructure Investments at July 8 Meeting

Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its July 8, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building, where several key redevelopment initiatives and capital purchases will headline the evening’s proceedings.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.

The Council will hold public hearings and final votes on three ordinances, including redevelopment plans for 169 Lackawanna Avenue and 4 Gatehall Drive, as well as an ordinance authorizing land acquisitions through the township’s Open Space, Recreation, and Farmland Preservation Program.

The consent agenda features approvals for the purchase of a new double-sided electronic sign, a John Deere wheel loader, and a change order for improvements at Well 21-R, a significant infrastructure project. The Council will also consider support for a Children’s Day fireworks display in Mt. Tabor and authorize a grant submission to the New Jersey Department of Transportation for improvements on Fanny Road and Intervale Road.

Another focal point is the Corrective Action Plan, linked to the township’s 2024 audit, which auditor Valerie Dolan will present.

In addition, the first reading will be held for an ordinance to amend handicapped parking regulations in residential areas.

On the non-consent agenda, the Council will vote on participation in the New Jersey Sustainable Energy Joint Meeting for purchasing electricity and natural gas, along with enabling measures for online energy contracting and the acceptance of a property contribution on Pomeroy Road related to affordable housing development.

As always, residents will have the opportunity to speak during the public session. The next regular Council meeting is scheduled for July 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

