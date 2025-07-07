Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in Parsippany!

PARSIPPANY — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open in Parsippany. The community is invited to stop by during the soft opening starting on Tuesday, July 8, and enjoy a wide selection of smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, and more. The cafe offers a welcoming environment for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Location: 804 U.S. Route 46, Parsippany, (next to ShopRite)
Phone: (908) 643-6815
Order Online: Click here
Available amenities and services include:
- Online Ordering
- Breakfast
- Kids Menu
- Free Wi-Fi
- Delivery
- In-Store Pickup
Hours of Operation:
- Monday to Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
A Grand Opening Celebration is planned for the weekend of July 25–27. Additional details will be announced in the coming days.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is excited to join the Parsippany community and looks forward to serving both residents and visitors.