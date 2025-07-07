Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in Parsippany!

PARSIPPANY — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open in Parsippany. The community is invited to stop by during the soft opening starting on Tuesday, July 8, and enjoy a wide selection of smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, and more. The cafe offers a welcoming environment for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

The team at Tropical Smoothie Cafe is all smiles and ready to serve guests with friendly service and delicious offerings during the soft opening.

Location: 804 U.S. Route 46, Parsippany, (next to ShopRite)

Phone: (908) 643-6815

Order Online: Click here

Available amenities and services include:

Online Ordering

Breakfast

Kids Menu

Free Wi-Fi

Delivery

In-Store Pickup

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

A Grand Opening Celebration is planned for the weekend of July 25–27. Additional details will be announced in the coming days.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is excited to join the Parsippany community and looks forward to serving both residents and visitors.