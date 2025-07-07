Tuesday, July 8, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsTropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in Parsippany!
Business NewsLocal News

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in Parsippany!

Tropical Smoothie Cafe officially opens its doors at 804 U.S. Route 46 in Parsippany, inviting the community to enjoy fresh smoothies and wholesome meals in a vibrant setting.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
590

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open in Parsippany. The community is invited to stop by during the soft opening starting on Tuesday, July 8, and enjoy a wide selection of smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, and more. The cafe offers a welcoming environment for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

The team at Tropical Smoothie Cafe is all smiles and ready to serve guests with friendly service and delicious offerings during the soft opening.

Location: 804 U.S. Route 46, Parsippany, (next to ShopRite)
Phone: (908) 643-6815
Order Online: Click here

Available amenities and services include:

  • Online Ordering
  • Breakfast
  • Kids Menu
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Delivery
  • In-Store Pickup

Hours of Operation:

  • Monday to Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

A Grand Opening Celebration is planned for the weekend of July 25–27. Additional details will be announced in the coming days.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is excited to join the Parsippany community and looks forward to serving both residents and visitors.

spot_img
Previous article
Thousands Gather at Parsippany Hills High School for Annual Independence Day Celebration
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »