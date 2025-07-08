Parsippany’s Lauren Marks Named First Team Academic All-American

PARSIPPANY — Caldwell University senior bowler Lauren Marks has been named to the 2024-25 Academic All-America® Women’s Division II At-Large First Team as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced today. Marks, a two-time CACC Bowler of the Year and NCTA Honorable Mention All-America, is a two-time Academic All-American, having earned Third Team honors in the 2024-25 season.

Marks was selected as one of 15 First Team selections nationwide in the At-Large category, which encompasses sports such as bowling, lacrosse, field hockey, skiing, crew/rowing, golf, beach volleyball, water polo, rifle, gymnastics, and others that do not have their own separate CSC Academic All-America category. Marks is the only bowler on the First Team and one of only two bowlers among the 45 combined Division II honorees among all three teams.



“We are extremely proud of Lauren’s accomplishments over the past four years at Caldwell University,” said Mark A. Corino, Caldwell University Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics. “She has raised the bar on both the academic and athletic side for not only our bowling program but for the entire department and the University. This honor is well-deserved, and we couldn’t be happier for her success.”



Marks, a Fine Arts major with a 3.95 GPA, was an All-CACC First team performer, three-time CACC All-Academic, and CSC Third Team Academic All-America performer in her senior season in 2024-25. She led the CACC individual scoring average (20.375 pins/frame overall, 20.189 in Baker, 20.632 in Traditional), almost a full pin more than the next competitor, frame fill percentage (86.5%), strike percentage (50.6%), spare percentage (92.2%) and pretty much every statistical category the league publishes.



In 2023-24, she earned the NTCA Strike Percentage Leader Award for Division II, achieving a 48.30% rate, and was a member of the organization’s All-Academic Team. She was also the CACC Student-Athlete of the Month for March 2024.



Marks is Caldwell’s 15th Academic All-American and first to earn First Team honors since softball standout Sydney Ponto and women’s basketball star Kristen Drogsler both earned the top distinction in 2017.



Caldwell University | Academic All-Americans



1983: Claire Sacuk, women’s basketball (NAIA)

1984: Patricia Gasparini, women’s basketball (NAIA)

2000: Timothy Nellegar, men’s tennis (NAIA)

2007: Nicholas Harriott, men’s soccer (3rd team)

2010: Kyrie Timbrook, softball (2nd team)

2014: Alyssa Calderon, softball (3rd team)

2014: Lauren Iuliucci, women’s soccer (3rd team)

2015: Alyssa Calderon, (1st team)

2017: Kristen Drogsler, women’s basketball (1st team)

2017: Marisa Monasseri, softball (2nd team)

2017: Sydney Ponto, softball (3rd team)

2019: Kaileen Cain, softball (3rd team)

2024: Lauren Marks, bowling (3rd team, At-Large)

2025: Lauren Marks, bowling (1st team, At-Large)