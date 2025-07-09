Wednesday, July 9, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Announces Registration for Fall Men’s Softball League
Local NewsSports

Parsippany Announces Registration for Fall Men’s Softball League

Players are encouraged to sign up now for Parsippany's Fall Men’s Softball League, running September 2 through October 30, with games held Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
16

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has officially opened registration for its popular Men’s Softball League, set to begin on Tuesday, September 2 and run through Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Games will take place every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., offering local athletes an exciting opportunity to enjoy competitive recreation under the lights this fall season.

Organized by the Parsippany Recreation Department, the league is open to individual players and full teams. Interested participants can register online by visiting www.pthreconline.com. Teams interested in registering should email the department directly at [email protected].

“This is always a great season filled with camaraderie, competition, and community spirit,” said a Recreation Department spokesperson. “Whether you’re a seasoned player or just looking to get back on the field, there’s a place for you in this league.”

Those with questions are encouraged to contact Justin at 973-944-8336 for more information.

Don’t miss out on the action—gather your teammates, dust off your glove, and get ready for a great season of fall softball in Parsippany!

spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Project 2025 “We the People” It Only Gets Worse
Next article
Layups 4 Life to Host 8th Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to Support Cancer Research
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »