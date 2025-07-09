Parsippany Announces Registration for Fall Men’s Softball League

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has officially opened registration for its popular Men’s Softball League, set to begin on Tuesday, September 2 and run through Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Games will take place every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., offering local athletes an exciting opportunity to enjoy competitive recreation under the lights this fall season.

Organized by the Parsippany Recreation Department, the league is open to individual players and full teams. Interested participants can register online by visiting www.pthreconline.com. Teams interested in registering should email the department directly at [email protected].

“This is always a great season filled with camaraderie, competition, and community spirit,” said a Recreation Department spokesperson. “Whether you’re a seasoned player or just looking to get back on the field, there’s a place for you in this league.”

Those with questions are encouraged to contact Justin at 973-944-8336 for more information.

Don’t miss out on the action—gather your teammates, dust off your glove, and get ready for a great season of fall softball in Parsippany!