Layups 4 Life to Host 8th Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to Support Cancer Research

PARSIPPANY — The 8th Annual Layups 4 Life 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road. This inspiring event invites adult players of all skill levels to “take the courts in the fight against cancer,” with proceeds directly benefiting Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Participants must be 18 or older and may register as a team of 3 or 4 players. Coed teams are welcome, and all teams are guaranteed to play at least three games. The tournament begins with check-in at 10:00 a.m. and promises a day of spirited competition and community engagement for a meaningful cause.

The registration deadline is September 14, and spots are limited. Those interested can register by clicking here or by clicking here. For additional questions, contact [email protected].

Layups 4 Life is a nonprofit organization committed to raising funds and awareness for cancer research through sport and community involvement.

Join the movement, take your shot, and help make a difference in the fight against cancer.