Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Layups 4 Life to Host 8th Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to Support Cancer Research

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The 8th Annual Layups 4 Life 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road. This inspiring event invites adult players of all skill levels to “take the courts in the fight against cancer,” with proceeds directly benefiting Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Participants must be 18 or older and may register as a team of 3 or 4 players. Coed teams are welcome, and all teams are guaranteed to play at least three games. The tournament begins with check-in at 10:00 a.m. and promises a day of spirited competition and community engagement for a meaningful cause.

The registration deadline is September 14, and spots are limited. Those interested can register by clicking here or by clicking here. For additional questions, contact [email protected].

Layups 4 Life is a nonprofit organization committed to raising funds and awareness for cancer research through sport and community involvement.

Join the movement, take your shot, and help make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
