Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting on March 13

PARSIPPANY – The Board of Education of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its next public meeting on Thursday, March 13, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054. The meeting will include both an Executive Session at 5:30 p.m. and a Regular Session at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda Items for Discussion

The meeting will cover several key topics, including:

Bond Refunding

Tentative Budget Adoption

Personnel Matters

Award of Bids

Payment of Bills

Transfer of Funds

General Business Items

The Board may take action on these and other matters arising after this notice’s publication. The Superintendent’s Bulletin, which outlines important updates and discussions, can be accessed online at: Parsippany-Troy Hills Superintendent’s Bulletin.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the meeting, as decisions made by the Board of Education directly impact the district’s students, faculty, and future.

For further inquiries, please get in touch with Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary.