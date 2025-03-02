Sunday, March 2, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting on March 13
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting on March 13

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
64
Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY – The Board of Education of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its next public meeting on Thursday, March 13, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054. The meeting will include both an Executive Session at 5:30 p.m. and a Regular Session at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda Items for Discussion

The meeting will cover several key topics, including:

  • Bond Refunding
  • Tentative Budget Adoption
  • Personnel Matters
  • Award of Bids
  • Payment of Bills
  • Transfer of Funds
  • General Business Items

The Board may take action on these and other matters arising after this notice’s publication. The Superintendent’s Bulletin, which outlines important updates and discussions, can be accessed online at: Parsippany-Troy Hills Superintendent’s Bulletin.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the meeting, as decisions made by the Board of Education directly impact the district’s students, faculty, and future.

For further inquiries, please get in touch with Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Senate Passes Pennacchio Bill To Fund Fusion Energy
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Out-of-Town Republicans Rally Behind Barberio—But Do Parsippany Residents Agree?
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »