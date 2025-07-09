Eleventh Hour Rescue to Host High-Energy Fundraiser with Jordan’s Way

MORRIS COUNTY — Eleventh Hour Rescue (EHR), a Morris County-based no-kill dog and cat rescue, has once again been selected as one of a select few tri-state area shelters to host a live, on-site fundraising event in partnership with national nonprofit Jordan’s Way. The high-energy event will be broadcast live on Facebook on Saturday, July 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at EHR’s Roxbury Mall Adoption Center.

In 2023, EHR raised over $50,000 in a single evening through this very fundraiser—and they’re aiming even higher this year.

Founded by New Jersey native Kris Rotonda in memory of his beloved rescue dog Jordan, Jordan’s Way has traveled to over 300 shelters across all 50 states, raising more than $12 million for animal rescues through interactive livestreams. A recent event in Wisconsin raised $137,000—an amount EHR hopes to surpass to lead the 50-State Tour and earn a bonus $25,000 for their animals.

During the three-hour livestream on www.Facebook.com/EleventhHourRescue, Rotonda will spotlight many of EHR’s long-term, senior, and special needs pets available for adoption. Volunteers and guests will take part in a variety of fun and spontaneous challenges to drive donations—from ice bucket and pie-in-the-face antics to sit-up contests, physical challenges, and “bail-out” games involving time in the puppy pen.

The evening promises excitement and surprise with the core question being: What are people willing to do to help the animals—and what will others pay to see it?

Supporters can participate by watching, sharing, and—most importantly—donating during the livestream. Local businesses are encouraged to commit to donation matches and may appear live on-air for special recognition. Community influencers are also invited to sign up for a half-hour “guest spot” to engage their followers in real time while participating in activities on camera.

“We’re thrilled to be chosen again—this event shines a spotlight on our long-term cats and dogs in a way that’s both meaningful and fun,” said Kennel Manager Alex Galdi. “Our Enrichment Coordinator, Nicole, and I have already committed to spending the night in a dog run if we hit $50,000. If we reach $75,000, some of our team members may even get tattoos!”

Expect surprise appearances, ice buckets, hair dye, head shaves, and plenty of laughs as the community rallies behind a cause that saves lives.

To sign up for a guest appearance, pledge a matching donation, or learn more, email [email protected] or visit www.Facebook.com/EleventhHourRescue.