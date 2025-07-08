Wieland Metal Services Renews Lease at 150 Lackawanna Avenue

PARSIPPANY — Wieland Metal Services, a division of AJ Oster LLC, a global operator and leading distributor of metal products, has renewed its lease for more than 85,000 square feet at 150 Lackawanna Avenue, brokers with CBRE announced in a press release.

The facility, totaling 85,100 square feet, serves as Wieland’s base of operations for the Northeast region. The long-term lease renewal ensures the company will continue to occupy the entire industrial building, which is owned by FAO Realty LLC.

According to CBRE, the property offers one of the most comprehensive selections of metal products in the industry.

The Saddle Brook-based CBRE team of Thomas Mallaney and Denise Kokulak represented Wieland in the transaction. Scott Perkins of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord. The 51-year-old building is strategically located within a 30-minute drive of Newark Liberty International Airport and Port Newark-Elizabeth.

“We worked closely with our colleagues from CBRE’s suburban Chicago office and reviewed several space options in the market that would fit our client’s specific requirements,” said Mallaney. “After a targeted analysis, Wieland elected to remain at 150 Lackawanna for a long-term leasehold and improve the existing space to better facilitate their occupancy.”