Letter to the Editor: Project 2025 “We the People” It Only Gets Worse

Dear Editor:

The phenomenon of an “ignorant popular sovereignty” has seized the Republic, due to a political system that does not address real issues of a life possible in a real democracy of a “we the people” invested in a true common good. The recently passed “Big Beautiful Bill”, is a blueprint of the demise of government as intended, as a entity of evolving betterment for all. Instead, we have a “degeneration” into a financial corporate class of rulers’ alienation from the economic realities of wealth imbalance they have created for the rest of us. Corporate finance has infiltrated its way into US Politics to the degree that any hope of a common good or wholesomeness in caring for all peoples, and the very world of nature that sustains us, is a fantasy. The rejection of science, humanity, and common sense required for the times has been rejected, for Great Again. We are about to be Privatized by Project 2025, the Great Again.

Here are some pre-election news media. Donald Trump openly denies he was involved with the Project 2025 Neoliberal Corporate takeover planned by the Project 2025 behind his rise to power.

NPR August 2024

“They’ve been told officially, legally, in every way, that we have nothing to do with Project 25,” Trump said. “They know it, but they bring it up anyway. They bring up every single thing that you can bring up. Every one of them was false.”

Despite Trump’s repeated distancing from the plan, many of its writers and architects worked in the Trump administration and would likely be on the shortlist for appointees in a second Trump term.

September 2024:

Former President Donald Trump denied any connection to Project 2025, the handbook for a new conservative government written by the Heritage Foundation and several right-wing think tanks, in his Sept. 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have nothing to do with Project 2025,” Trump said in the ABC News Presidential Debate. “I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it purposely. I’m not going to read it.”

Trump then, after one so-called debate, stated he would not debate again. “Who Needs to debate?” Let’s party—Trump Dances To ‘YMCA’ At His Campaign Rallies.

Here is the dupe we shall suffer now that Project 2025 is in play, thanks to lies, deceit, and intimidation, all with the help of corporate media and a corrupted corporate Supreme Court. Project 2025 represents a private corporate interest, superseding the public interest. A world turned upside down—a metaphorical return to a plantation model master-slave paradigm of constitutional originalism.

Over time in Western Society, the function of government grew toward an “adulthood” in which the “general welfare” of the community became its responsibility, behavior against a common good was monitored and prevented, particularly to ensure weaker members of society are protected.

“We do not have a choice between an ‘honest’ privatisation and a ‘dishonest’ one, because an honest privatisation means clear rules imposed by a strong state that can enforce its laws.

Ideas of small government are not in keeping with the times and circumstances we face, as a people and a Planet in these times..We need good government now more than ever as the means are proper.

A huge part of the problem is the Jeffersonian notion that” the government that governs best is the one that governs least”. While it is true regarding individual liberties, it is absolutely dangerous to think that way regarding the economy…

Trump’s supporters bringing the Project 2025 into existence amounts to the end of the republic, as the money power has replaced the reverence for life itself. In this, both political parties are guilty of disregarding the pursuit of a common good beyond market values, which benefits few at the expense of many.

What does the 2025 Musk, Trump, and this gangster administration mean by “efficiency” in reducing and destroying government? It is the efficiency that mocks the whole, the common good, as government is intended. The waste and inefficiency however lies in the billionaires, who hoard money rather than use it as a public utility, while they in debt us, as they rape the tax base.

At the very least, local republicans should separate themselves from MAGA Trump so-called republicans.

Nicholas Homyak

