Friday, February 21, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsParsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Hosts Exclusive Event with...
Business NewsLocal News

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Hosts Exclusive Event with Ana Jorge on Work-Life Boundaries

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
645

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Women in Business invites professionals to an energizing morning event focused on “How to Build the Perfect Boundaries in Life & Work—Without Guilt!” The event, scheduled for Wednesday, March 6th, at 8:30 a.m., will be held at PACC headquarters, 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 322, Parsippany.

Attendees will enjoy a complimentary networking session over coffee and bagels, followed by an engaging and practical learning experience led by Ana Jorge, a Work-Life Harmony Expert, Executive Leadership Coach, Trainer, and Speaker.

Ana Jorge brings years of expertise in helping professionals establish balance, maximize productivity, and set effective boundaries in their personal and professional lives. Her dynamic approach provides actionable strategies that empower individuals to take control of their time, energy, and commitments without guilt.

“Learning how to set boundaries effectively is crucial for success,” said Jorge. “This session will provide practical steps to help attendees confidently navigate work-life harmony.”

The Women in Business initiative by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce continues to offer high-value events that foster networking, collaboration, and professional growth for women in all industries.

This event is free of charge, and all professionals—both women and men—are welcome to attend.

For more information and to RSVP, click here or contact the Chamber directly.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Roxbury Motel Armed Robbery Shooter Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »