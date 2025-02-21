Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Hosts Exclusive Event with Ana Jorge on Work-Life Boundaries

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Women in Business invites professionals to an energizing morning event focused on “How to Build the Perfect Boundaries in Life & Work—Without Guilt!” The event, scheduled for Wednesday, March 6th, at 8:30 a.m., will be held at PACC headquarters, 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 322, Parsippany.

Attendees will enjoy a complimentary networking session over coffee and bagels, followed by an engaging and practical learning experience led by Ana Jorge, a Work-Life Harmony Expert, Executive Leadership Coach, Trainer, and Speaker.

Ana Jorge brings years of expertise in helping professionals establish balance, maximize productivity, and set effective boundaries in their personal and professional lives. Her dynamic approach provides actionable strategies that empower individuals to take control of their time, energy, and commitments without guilt.

“Learning how to set boundaries effectively is crucial for success,” said Jorge. “This session will provide practical steps to help attendees confidently navigate work-life harmony.”

The Women in Business initiative by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce continues to offer high-value events that foster networking, collaboration, and professional growth for women in all industries.

This event is free of charge, and all professionals—both women and men—are welcome to attend.

For more information and to RSVP, click here or contact the Chamber directly.