Justin Musella Lies About Prominent Indian Leader – Disrespects Indian Community

Press Release
By Press Release
This is a paid political press release

Justin Musella has once again shown his lack of respect for Parsippany’s Indian Community. In his latest press release of falsehoods, Musella accuses Parsippany Council Candidate Jigar Shah of “ballot harvesting” back in 2011, when Musella was supposedly in college. Musella digs up the ancient “news” in an effort to paint Jigar Shah in a bad light. Musella’s accusations of wrongdoing against Jigar Shah are as disgraceful as they are false – and they speak to the desperation of Musella’s campaign.

For those interested in the facts, the same crew who accused Mr. Shah of wrongdoing in 2011 are the same crew running Musella’s campaign. Mr. Shah was cleared of any wrongdoing and no charges or violations were ever brought against Mr. Shah for his 2011 political activities. Mr. Shah was simply assisting Parsippany residents, exercising their lawful right to vote, and did so legally. If that offends Justin, then Justin Musella isn’t just a bad Republican – he’s a bad American!

Jigar Shah has been a leader in Parsippany for decades. In addition to serving as a liaison for the Indian community to the Mayor, Jigar Shah has volunteered on multiple boards in town for years, including the Recreation Board, the Economic Development Committee, and the Planning Board. Mr. Shah has given much of his time and considerable skills to benefit Parsippany. He is more than worthy of a seat on the Council to represent the interests of our residents. Jigar Shah knows our Township and can be trusted to do the right thing for all of us.

Justin Musella thinks he can win by simply maligning and attacking the character of good people. We have news for you: Musella – Parsippany is better than that! Our residents expect our leaders to propose real solutions to the challenges we face as a community. Musella offers no solutions. Instead, he wrongly tears into the character of good people and speaks with hypocrisy. Justin says he’s for public safety and then votes against hiring more police officers. He says he is for more commercial ratables and then votes against plans to redevelop vacant office buildings and lower the tax levy for residents. He says he supports our seniors and then votes against senior transportation services and says they can call an Uber.

Parsippany took a chance on an unknown political wannabe back in 2017. The results for Parsippany were a catastrophe. Let’s not make that mistake again. Let’s vote for Proven Leadership for Parsippany’s Future. Let’s vote for Team Barberio.

Paid for by Team Barberio

Parsippany Focus publishes all press releases as submitted, without edits. Political press releases require prepayment before publication and do not reflect the opinions of Parsippany Focus or its employees.
