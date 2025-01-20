‘Jerseylicious’ Star Lorenzo Gangala Passes Away Months After Surviving a Motorcycle Accident

PARSIPPANY — Lorenzo Rocco Gangala, 38, a Montclair resident and former star of the reality show Jerseylicious, passed away on Thursday, January 16, at Mountainside Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family, according to his obituary on the Par-Troy Funeral Home website.

Gangala gained recognition as a charismatic personality on the hit reality television series Jerseylicious. The show, which offered a behind-the-scenes look at the drama-filled lives of stylists working in a New Jersey salon, showcased Lorenzo’s charm and wit, earning him a devoted fan base. Known for his sharp sense of humor and dynamic presence, Lorenzo became a standout figure among the cast. His time on Jerseylicious allowed him to connect with audiences nationwide, leaving a lasting impression as a vibrant and authentic voice on the show.

In August 2024, Lorenzo survived a life-altering motorcycle accident in East Orange, an experience he described as transformative. “Some may say I was lucky, but the truth is I was saved by the mercy of God and God alone,” he shared on Instagram. The incident reignited his faith, a journey Lorenzo hoped would inspire others to explore and deepen their own spirituality.

Born in Livingston, Lorenzo spent much of his life in Parsippany before recently moving to Montclair in 2023. He was a dedicated supervisor at Pasquale Gangala, LLC in Montclair, where he worked with passion and commitment.

Lorenzo was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Anna Rago, Rocco Gangala, Josip Bevanda, Tanja Bevanda, and his dear uncle, Enzo Iuzzolino.

Lorenzo was the epitome of an incredible son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. His kindness, infectious laughter, and unwavering spirit touched all who knew him. Lorenzo’s generosity knew no bounds, whether he was at the gym or offering a helping hand to someone in need. He always made somebody smile or laugh, bringing joy to everyone with his love for joking around and his sense of humor. His friendship was a gift, and those fortunate enough to know him are better for it. His loved ones will forever cherish his memory.

Lorenzo is survived by his devoted parents, Pasquale and Sonja (nee Bevanda); his loving sister, Milena; his uncle, Greg Gangala and his wife, Lisa; his aunts: Olivera Bevanda, Gloria, Rosa Gangala and her husband, Vito, and Antonia Gangala. He is also survived by his cousins, Gregg, Gabriella, Vito, Pasqualina, Niko, Luka, Krassimira, and Denis, as well as many extended family members and friends, including his partner, Christina.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Tuesday, January 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, with his Funeral Service to be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at the Funeral Home. Entombment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Emergence Church – Totowa Campus. 930 Riverview Drive, Suite 300,500, Totowa, NJ 07512 or visit https://emergence.church/give or to Eleventh Hour Rescue. P.O. Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866 or visit https://www.ehrdogs.org/.