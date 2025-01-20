Monday, January 20, 2025
Keep Your Pet Healthy: Free Dental Screenings Available at Longevity Veterinary Center This February

By Frank L. Cahill
Celebrate National Pet Dental Health Month with Longevity Veterinary Center’s Free Screenings

MORRIS COUNTY — February marks National Pet Dental Health Month, a time to raise awareness about the importance of dental care for our pets. While we often focus on our pets’ overall well-being, many pet parents overlook how vital dental care is to their pet’s health and longevity. Poor dental hygiene in pets can lead to serious health problems, including gum disease, tooth loss, and even life-threatening conditions like heart, liver, and kidney disease.

Just like humans, pets can develop plaque and tartar, which, if left untreated, can lead to painful infections and chronic pain. Common signs that your pet may suffer from dental issues include bad breath, difficulty eating, drooling, and red or swollen gums.

To help pet owners safeguard their pets’ dental health, Longevity Veterinary Center of Whippany is offering free pet dental screenings throughout the month of February. This simple, quick checkup can help identify potential problems before they become serious and ensure your pet’s mouth stays healthy for years.

“Preventative dental care is key to ensuring your pet leads a long, healthy life,” said Dr. Gerald Buchoff, Veterinarian at Longevity Veterinary Center. “By taking the time to care for your pet’s teeth, you’re not just preventing bad breath—you’re helping protect them from a range of serious health issues. Bacteria in plaque on your pet’s teeth can travel to other parts of the body and may impact organ health, creating long-term problems.”

During National Pet Dental Health Month, take advantage of this free screening to learn more about your pet’s dental health and receive recommendations for cleanings or other treatment options. Dental screenings will be available throughout February, but a scheduled appointment is necessary. Additionally, dental cleanings (anesthetic and non-anesthetic) for cats and dogs are 15% off during the month.

Call Longevity Veterinary Center at (973) 606-1101 to schedule your pet’s free dental screening.

We look forward to helping keep your pet’s smile healthy!
Longevity Veterinary Center provides compassionate and comprehensive integrative veterinary care for pets. Focusing on preventative and wellness care, our team works to ensure pets stay happy, healthy, and comfortable throughout their lives.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
