Mount Tabor Elementary PTA Hosts Successful 90s Trivia Night Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Elementary School PTA transported guests back in time with a vibrant and nostalgic ’90s Trivia Night fundraiser held on Thursday evening, April 3, at the Knoll Country Club. More than 60 attendees joined in the fun, many dressed in classic ’90s fashion, filling a ballroom decorated with handmade centerpieces honoring beloved sitcoms such as Friends, Seinfeld, and Home Improvement.

The evening included dinner, socializing, and a spirited game of ’90s trivia hosted by emcee Chris Fitzpatrick, who praised the energy in the room and the community’s commitment to supporting Mount Tabor families, teachers, and administrators.

Mount Tabor Elementary School Principal Marlene Toomey, Parsippany Councilman Justin Musella, and leaders of the Mount Tabor Elementary PTA were in attendance. Local sponsors donated an array of raffle prizes, further supporting the event. These included Denville Dairy, Mayor James Barberio, Fitness Factory in Rockaway, Burn Boot Camp, Prana Yoga, Janie and Jack, Dickerson’s Corner, Scoop Station, Soccer Shots, Hoovers Tavern, and many more.

Long-time PTA leader Samantha Panek emphasized the importance of events like these, noting that funds raised support classroom and playground supplies, field trips, cultural arts assemblies, teacher grants, scholarships, and social events that enrich the student experience.

The event showcased the strength of community engagement and its lasting impact on the success of local schools.