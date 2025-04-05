Sunday, April 6, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Barberio’s Final Inning: Parsippany Republicans Must Call the Game

Dear Editor:

Political life, like everyday life, is often defined by second chances. Those second chances are earned because lessons are learned, and most people, by their nature, are forgiving, somewhat forgetful, and usually willing to give another chance to a person or politician who pledges to do right going forward.

That certainly seems to be the case with Mayor Barberio. After being entrusted to two terms as Mayor by Parsippany residents  Mr. Barberio was unceremoniously turned out of office only to return four years later for a third term He was returned to office because he pledged to change his behavior and work with and for the people of Parsippany rather than pander to outside interests who viewed Parsippany as a place to add to their personal and corporate wealth. 

Simply put, and by all accounts, Mayor Barberio has not kept that pledge. As his third term enters the midpoint of its final year, the voters have a call to make at the upcoming Republican mayoral primary. 

Three strikes and you’re out sounds about right and should be the message delivered to the former  Parsippany Hills baseball player by Parsippany Republicans on June 10.

Bob Crawford

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

