Letter to the Editor: Barberio’s Final Inning: Parsippany Republicans Must Call the Game

Dear Editor:

Political life, like everyday life, is often defined by second chances. Those second chances are earned because lessons are learned, and most people, by their nature, are forgiving, somewhat forgetful, and usually willing to give another chance to a person or politician who pledges to do right going forward.

That certainly seems to be the case with Mayor Barberio. After being entrusted to two terms as Mayor by Parsippany residents Mr. Barberio was unceremoniously turned out of office only to return four years later for a third term He was returned to office because he pledged to change his behavior and work with and for the people of Parsippany rather than pander to outside interests who viewed Parsippany as a place to add to their personal and corporate wealth.

Simply put, and by all accounts, Mayor Barberio has not kept that pledge. As his third term enters the midpoint of its final year, the voters have a call to make at the upcoming Republican mayoral primary.

Three strikes and you’re out sounds about right and should be the message delivered to the former Parsippany Hills baseball player by Parsippany Republicans on June 10.

Bob Crawford