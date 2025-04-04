Friday, April 4, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Concerned Resident Urges Unity and Transparency at Council Meetings

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my thoughts and observations regarding Mayor Barberio’s and the City Council’s recent actions and initiatives.

Firstly, I would like to commend Mayor Barberio and the council members for their dedication and hard work in addressing our community’s needs. Their commitment to improving our city’s infrastructure, public services, and overall quality of life is commendable. 

However, I would also like to bring to your attention some concerns I have seen while attending recent Council meetings.  I believe it is important for our leaders to engage in open dialogue with respect and humility. This Council did not invent “throwing stones” at each other. That’s been in practice for centuries.  With that being said, I sat and watched Mr. Musella sitting politely at the meeting at PHHS while his supporters did all the “throwing of stones”.  Nothing wrong with that. (Well played, Justin.) We as citizens do not see what goes on behind the scenes, but what we see at the meetings brings a bad light to some individuals sitting on the council. I can say that I know Mayor Barberio and Councilman Neglia. My granddaughter, who is in 3rd grade, knows the Mayor and Councilman Neglia from events they have attended, and they make time to engage in conversation with the children. It’s heartwarming to say,” These very busy men make the time!” They are helping shape the future of these children by being present.  

In conclusion, I appreciate Mayor Barberio’s and the City Council’s efforts to make our city a better place. I am confident that we can overcome any challenges and achieve our shared goals with continued collaboration and transparent communication.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. I look forward to seeing the positive changes from our collective efforts.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Scangarella

