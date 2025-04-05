Sunday, April 6, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsIHOP Partners with Laptop Upcycle to Bridge the Digital Divide
Business NewsLocal News

IHOP Partners with Laptop Upcycle to Bridge the Digital Divide

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
329
IHOP partners with Laptop Upcycle to donate refurbished laptops, helping local students bridge the digital divide and succeed in school.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRRIS COUNTY — Laptop Upcycle has partnered with three IHOPs for a laptop drive during April. IHOPs in Parsippany, Kenvil, and Cedar Knolls will have boxes available to deposit your tax-deductible donation of unused laptops. While many students have school-issued laptops, these devices are often restricted to classroom use, leaving a gap in access outside of school hours.

Laptop Upcycle, an all-volunteer organization, collects tax-deductible donations of used laptops, securely erases data, and refurbishes them for middle and high school students who qualify. Since its inception, Laptop Upcycle has provided over 2,000 laptops and 7,900 community service volunteer hours to mostly high school students and diverted 13,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills.

Laptop Upcycle originated in the United Way building in Montclair. It now has four locations, including Ramapo College (Dylan Heffernan), Essex County College’s Adult Learning Center (Judy Celestin), and Passaic County Community College (Susan Gaulden), to service college students who qualify.

“Our recent partnership with Montclair Kiwanis furthers our efforts to empower students with the technology tools they need to succeed,” says Frances Smith, spokesperson for Laptop Upcycle.

Laptop Upcycle seeks tax-deductible donations of gently used laptops from individuals and corporations to support this community work. Click here for more information.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Mount Tabor Elementary PTA Hosts Successful 90s Trivia Night Fundraiser
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Barberio’s Final Inning: Parsippany Republicans Must Call the Game
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »