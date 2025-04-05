IHOP Partners with Laptop Upcycle to Bridge the Digital Divide

MORRRIS COUNTY — Laptop Upcycle has partnered with three IHOPs for a laptop drive during April. IHOPs in Parsippany, Kenvil, and Cedar Knolls will have boxes available to deposit your tax-deductible donation of unused laptops. While many students have school-issued laptops, these devices are often restricted to classroom use, leaving a gap in access outside of school hours.

Laptop Upcycle, an all-volunteer organization, collects tax-deductible donations of used laptops, securely erases data, and refurbishes them for middle and high school students who qualify. Since its inception, Laptop Upcycle has provided over 2,000 laptops and 7,900 community service volunteer hours to mostly high school students and diverted 13,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills.

Laptop Upcycle originated in the United Way building in Montclair. It now has four locations, including Ramapo College (Dylan Heffernan), Essex County College’s Adult Learning Center (Judy Celestin), and Passaic County Community College (Susan Gaulden), to service college students who qualify.

“Our recent partnership with Montclair Kiwanis furthers our efforts to empower students with the technology tools they need to succeed,” says Frances Smith, spokesperson for Laptop Upcycle.

Laptop Upcycle seeks tax-deductible donations of gently used laptops from individuals and corporations to support this community work. Click here for more information.