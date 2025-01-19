Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey Dominates Morris Catholic with 5-0 Shutout Victory

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey team secured a 5-0 victory against Morris Catholic on Friday night at the Mennen Sports Arena, improving their season record to an impressive 9-3.

The Hemenway brothers were instrumental in the win. Robert Hemenway set the tone early, scoring twice in the opening period, with Sean Coyle assisting on his first goal, giving Parsippany a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, Kaden Bland was added to the lead with a goal assisted by Joseph Gasparro and Shay Anand, pushing the score to 3-0 in the final period.

Parsippany dominated the third period, converting two power-play opportunities to seal the victory. Matthew Hemenway found the back of the net with an assist from Bland, and Joseph Gasparro capped the scoring with another power-play goal assisted by Coyle and Matthew Hemenway.

Goalie Andrew Nicholas was flawless in net, stopping all 19 shots he faced to earn a shutout. Conversely, Morris Catholic’s goalie, James Boyce, put up a valiant effort, making 47 saves on 52 shots.

Parsippany’s cohesive teamwork and offensive firepower made this a game to remember, solidifying their strong position in the season standings.

