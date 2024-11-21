Morris County Officials Address Recent Drone Activity Observed

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Morris Plains Police Chief, and President of the Morris County Police Chiefs Association Michael Koroski, and the Morris County Office of Emergency Management have issued a joint statement regarding drone activity reported in Morris County.

On the night of November 18, 2024, law enforcement officers on patrol observed drone activity in the area. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, municipal police departments, and their federal and state law enforcement partners are aware of the situation and are actively monitoring, coordinating, and investigating the activity.

Authorities emphasize that there is no known threat to public safety.

This statement comes in response to rumors circulating on social media about the drone activity. Officials urge the public to verify information and remain cautious about the accuracy of what they read online.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact their local police department directly. Please refrain from calling 911 unless it is an emergency.