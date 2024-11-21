Saturday, November 23, 2024
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMorris County Officials Address Recent Drone Activity Observed
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

Morris County Officials Address Recent Drone Activity Observed

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1444
Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Morris Plains Police Chief, and President of the Morris County Police Chiefs Association Michael Koroski, and the Morris County Office of Emergency Management have issued a joint statement regarding drone activity reported in Morris County.

On the night of November 18, 2024, law enforcement officers on patrol observed drone activity in the area. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, municipal police departments, and their federal and state law enforcement partners are aware of the situation and are actively monitoring, coordinating, and investigating the activity.

Authorities emphasize that there is no known threat to public safety.

This statement comes in response to rumors circulating on social media about the drone activity. Officials urge the public to verify information and remain cautious about the accuracy of what they read online.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact their local police department directly. Please refrain from calling 911 unless it is an emergency.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Nicholas Bronzino Named  Interim Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League
Next article
Driver Charged with DWI After Collision in Lake Hiawatha
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »