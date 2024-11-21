Saturday, November 23, 2024
Nicholas Bronzino Named  Interim Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Nicholas Bronzo, Interim Executive Director, Parsippany PAL

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced Nicholas Bronzino as its new Interim Executive Director.

A longtime resident of Parsippany, Nicholas brings a passion for community engagement and a deep love for sports to his new role.

Nicholas has been actively involved in the Parsippany basketball program, reflecting his commitment to fostering youth development through sports. An avid sports enthusiast, he is dedicated to ensuring that PAL continues to provide enriching and inclusive opportunities for the community’s youth.

Beyond his work with PAL, Nicholas is an integral part of the Parsippany community, contributing to several local organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, Sons of Italy, and the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.

His extensive involvement underscores his devotion to making a positive impact throughout the town.

The Parsippany PAL also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Thomas Bushnauskas for his leadership and service as Executive Director.

“We wish him the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions to the organization and the community,” said Bronzino.

Under Nicholas Bronzino’s leadership, the Parsippany PAL looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting strong values, teamwork, and community spirit.

