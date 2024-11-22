Driver Charged with DWI After Collision in Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, November 12, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, including Patrolmen Ribaudo, Kurza, Harvey, and Piccininni, responded to a reported motor vehicle crash at 19 Manito Avenue in Lake Hiawatha.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle had struck a parked car, with the driver, Denis Portillo-Rodriguez, 26, Lake Hiawatha, standing in the roadway along with other occupants. The parked vehicle was owned by Charles W. Talmadge, 3rd.

During the investigation, officers noted six Corona bottle caps scattered inside the vehicle. Mr. Portillo-Rodriguez displayed physical signs of intoxication, including bloodshot and watery eyes. Since he did not speak English, Patrolman Harvey acted as a translator, asking Mr. Portillo-Rodriguez about his alcohol consumption. Mr. Portillo claimed he had consumed only one beer.

Patrolman Harvey administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which Mr. Portillo failed, indicating impairment. As a result, Mr. Portillo-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Driving While Intoxicated (N.J.S.A. 39:4-50)

Careless Driving (N.J.S.A. 39:4-97)

Driving without a Valid Drivers License (39:3-10)

Reckless Driving (N.J.S.A. 39:4-96)

Failure to have inspection (N.J.S.A. 39:8-1)

Traffic on Marked Lanes-Nearest Right Lane (N.J.S.A. 39:4-88A )

) Failure to report Motor Vehicle Accident (N.J.S.A. 39:4-130)

Failure to possess a Drivers License (N.J.S.A. 39:3-29A)

Failure to possess an Insurance Card (N.J.S.A. 39:3-29C)

Failure to possess a Motor Vehicle Registration (N.J.S.A. 39:3-29B)



A court appearance date of January 9, 2025, was issued.

The vehicle involved in the incident, a green 2000 Toyota Camry, was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

In addition, Carlos E. Gamez Hernandez, 36, North Bergen, was charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive a motor vehicle.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.