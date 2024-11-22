Saturday, November 23, 2024
HomeLocal NewsDriver Charged with DWI After Collision in Lake Hiawatha
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Driver Charged with DWI After Collision in Lake Hiawatha

Police Reports
By Police Reports
0
1351
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, November 12, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, including Patrolmen Ribaudo, Kurza, Harvey, and Piccininni, responded to a reported motor vehicle crash at 19 Manito Avenue in Lake Hiawatha.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle had struck a parked car, with the driver, Denis Portillo-Rodriguez, 26, Lake Hiawatha, standing in the roadway along with other occupants. The parked vehicle was owned by Charles W. Talmadge, 3rd.

During the investigation, officers noted six Corona bottle caps scattered inside the vehicle. Mr. Portillo-Rodriguez displayed physical signs of intoxication, including bloodshot and watery eyes. Since he did not speak English, Patrolman Harvey acted as a translator, asking Mr. Portillo-Rodriguez about his alcohol consumption. Mr. Portillo claimed he had consumed only one beer.

Patrolman Harvey administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which Mr. Portillo failed, indicating impairment. As a result, Mr. Portillo-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Driving While Intoxicated (N.J.S.A. 39:4-50)
  • Careless Driving (N.J.S.A. 39:4-97)
  • Driving without a Valid Drivers License (39:3-10)
  • Reckless Driving (N.J.S.A. 39:4-96)
  • Failure to have inspection (N.J.S.A. 39:8-1)
  • Traffic on Marked Lanes-Nearest Right Lane (N.J.S.A. 39:4-88A)
  • Failure to report Motor Vehicle Accident (N.J.S.A. 39:4-130)
  • Failure to possess a Drivers License (N.J.S.A. 39:3-29A)
  • Failure to possess an Insurance Card (N.J.S.A. 39:3-29C)
  • Failure to possess a Motor Vehicle Registration (N.J.S.A. 39:3-29B)

    A court appearance date of January 9, 2025, was issued.

The vehicle involved in the incident, a green 2000 Toyota Camry, was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

In addition, Carlos E. Gamez Hernandez, 36, North Bergen, was charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive a motor vehicle.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Officials Address Recent Drone Activity Observed
Next article
Parsippany Hero Spotlight: Len Oppenberg’s Commitment to Giving Back
Police Reports
Police Reports
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »