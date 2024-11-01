Montville Kiwanis and Love in Action – Thanksgiving Meals for Those in Need

MORRIS COUNTY — The “Love in Action” volunteers are preparing to assemble single-serve Thanksgiving meals, marking a new partnership with the Montville Kiwanis Food Pantry. For the first time, this inspiring collaboration will provide 250 free single-serve meals to patrons, bringing hope and a hearty holiday meal to those in need.

About Love in Action: Love in Action, a volunteer initiative organized by Mitchell Morrison, is dedicated to donating, assembling, and delivering Thanksgiving meals to local individuals and families facing hardship. Over the years, the initiative has distributed “thousands of free, deliciously prepared, single-serve Thanksgiving meals,” according to Morrison. Generous sponsors supporting the cause include Andre’s, Cafe Pierrot, and Sparta Diner in Sparta; Arbor/SCCC in Newton; Barnyard in Branchville; and Fossil Farms in Boonton. Their collective efforts are helping to brighten Thanksgiving for many.

Get Involved: Those interested in volunteer opportunities with the Montville Kiwanis Food Pantry or learning how to join Montville Kiwanis are encouraged to connect. The organization welcomes new members eager to help provide hope and support to those in need, not only during the holiday season but throughout the year.

The Montville Kiwanis Club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at The Columbia Inn in Montville, beginning at 6:30 p.m. New members are always welcome!

