Faith in Action: Church Assists Special Needs Community With New Wheelchair Ramp and Anniversary Party

PARSIPPANY — Rose House, a nonprofit organization committed to creating permanent housing for adults with special needs, was selected by Liquid Church of Parsippany, as a beneficiary of its 2024 Fall Outreach initiative.

In support of this project, Liquid Church constructed a wheelchair ramp and deck at the back of a Rose House group home in Budd Lake, New Jersey as a secondary emergency exit. Building materials for the wheelchair ramp and deck were funded by a generous grant from The Hyde and Watson Foundation of Warren Township, New Jersey.

Additionally, the church hosted a 25th-anniversary celebration for Rose House. This celebration — designed for the special needs residents of Rose House, their families, staff, board members, and esteemed supporters — featured an array of activities, including pumpkin painting, a video game truck, dancing, a magic show, face painting, and various games at Liquid Church’s Parsippany headquarters.

All guests were given Liquid Church’s royal treatment as they were welcomed into the building on a red carpet with volunteers on either side to cheer guests on. In addition, Rose House received commemorative certificates from Senator Anthony M. Bucco (R-25) and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (D-11) during the event.

Tom Mitchell, CEO of Rose House, remarked, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Liquid Church and its dedicated volunteers for their remarkable support during the Fall Outreach weekend. The feedback from the anniversary party attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are immensely pleased with the beautiful, new wheelchair ramp and deck. Liquid Church’s generosity and commitment to individuals with special needs are truly commendable.”

In recognition of its outstanding support, Liquid Church will soon be awarded the “Golden Rose,” which honors local organizations and businesses that exhibit exceptional dedication to supporting Rose House and its residents with developmental disabilities.

“After touring Rose House’s Hanover Community Residence in Cedar Knolls, we knew the organization served an important service for the community,” explained Liquid Church’s Executive Pastor of Operations Dave Brooks. “It’s our privilege and passion to serve those with a wide variety of special needs, so we wanted to do something extraordinary to make Rose House’s residents feel loved and appreciated.”

Rose House, a non-profit organization headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey, creates forever homes that make dreams come true for those with special needs throughout Morris County. The organization’s vision is a future inclusive community, where everyone has a loving home. It operates six locations across Morris County and is planning the construction of a seventh location in Chester Township, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.therosehouse.org.



Liquid Church is one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches. Officially launched in 2007 by Lead Pastor Tim Lucas, the church’s vision is to “Saturate the State with the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” with seven campuses in Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Union Counties. Each week, about 5,000 people experience Liquid Church’s worship services in New Jersey and around the globe through Church Online. As part of its global outreach, Liquid provides clean drinking water to those in need, with hundreds of completed wells in Africa and Central America. Liquid Church’s innovative approaches to outreach and ministry have been spotlighted by NPR, CNN, and TIME magazine. For more information, visit LiquidChurch.com.