Parsippany PAL Hosts “Pizza with a Cop” Event to Foster Community Engagement

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is thrilled to invite all Parsippany residents to “Pizza with a Cop” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL headquarters, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

This event provides an opportunity for residents to enjoy complimentary pizza while connecting with local police officers in a friendly, informal setting. This gathering aims to strengthen relationships between community members and local law enforcement, fostering trust and open communication.



“Building trust and communication between law enforcement and the community is crucial,” said Tom, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “We’re excited to host this event in a relaxed setting, allowing officers and residents to connect over a slice of pizza.”

Event Highlights:

What: Pizza with a Cop

Pizza with a Cop When: Wednesday, November 13, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Where: Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany

Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany Who: All Parsippany residents and families are welcome!

No registration is required, and attendance is free. For additional information, contact the Parsippany PAL at (973) 335-0555 or visit parsippanypal.org.

The Parsippany Police Athletic League is dedicated to offering recreational and educational programs that support positive community relationships, focusing on the youth of Parsippany.