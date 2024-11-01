Saturday, November 2, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany PAL Hosts “Pizza with a Cop” Event to Foster Community Engagement
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany PAL Hosts “Pizza with a Cop” Event to Foster Community Engagement

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
258
Community Invitation: Enjoy Pizza and Conversations with Parsippany Police on November 13

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is thrilled to invite all Parsippany residents to “Pizza with a Cop” on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Parsippany PAL headquarters, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

This event provides an opportunity for residents to enjoy complimentary pizza while connecting with local police officers in a friendly, informal setting. This gathering aims to strengthen relationships between community members and local law enforcement, fostering trust and open communication.

“Building trust and communication between law enforcement and the community is crucial,” said Tom, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “We’re excited to host this event in a relaxed setting, allowing officers and residents to connect over a slice of pizza.”

Event Highlights:

  • What: Pizza with a Cop
  • When: Wednesday, November 13, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Where: Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany
  • Who: All Parsippany residents and families are welcome!

No registration is required, and attendance is free. For additional information, contact the Parsippany PAL at (973) 335-0555 or visit parsippanypal.org.

The Parsippany Police Athletic League is dedicated to offering recreational and educational programs that support positive community relationships, focusing on the youth of Parsippany.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Friends of the Parsippany Library Celebrate 40 Years of Community Impact
Next article
Montville Kiwanis and Love in Action – Thanksgiving Meals for Those in Need
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »