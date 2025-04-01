Wednesday, April 2, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio Please End Your Re-Election Bid
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio Please End Your Re-Election Bid

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
2288

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I’m a longtime resident of Lake Hiawatha who thinks well of the mayor. My entire family has always voted for him. 

However, in light of the terrible decision to bet the house on Musella’s speeding incident, it backfired fatally. We had been getting text messages from your campaign and articles saying he committed a crime along with being censured. I now see none of this was true. 

Mayor Barberio—it’s clear that you have lost the community’s support, the town council and even your running mate Neglia who voted against your big bet. 

For the sake of the Parsippany GOP, I believe it’s time for you to end your re-election campaign and spare us a nasty campaign. 

My family and I will be changing our votes to Musella’s team. 

Esther Rucci

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Barclays to Lay Off 78 Employees at Whippany Campus
Next article
Video: Parsippany Board of Education Meeting of March 27, 2025
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »