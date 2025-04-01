Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio Please End Your Re-Election Bid

Dear Editor:

I’m a longtime resident of Lake Hiawatha who thinks well of the mayor. My entire family has always voted for him.

However, in light of the terrible decision to bet the house on Musella’s speeding incident, it backfired fatally. We had been getting text messages from your campaign and articles saying he committed a crime along with being censured. I now see none of this was true.

Mayor Barberio—it’s clear that you have lost the community’s support, the town council and even your running mate Neglia who voted against your big bet.

For the sake of the Parsippany GOP, I believe it’s time for you to end your re-election campaign and spare us a nasty campaign.

My family and I will be changing our votes to Musella’s team.

Esther Rucci