Morris County Approves More Than $1.3 Million in Trail Grants

MORRIS COUNTY — The Board of County Commissioners last night approved $1.3 million in grants for seven trail projects, reinforcing their commitment to expanding outdoor recreational amenities and providing residents with greater opportunities for exercise, relaxation, and connection to nature throughout Morris County.

The grants will fund the design of four trails and complete construction on three others in municipalities across the county, including Morristown, Mendham Borough, Morris Plains, Randolph Township, Denville, East Hanover, and Montville.

“This program has grown beyond our expectations, providing invaluable recreational spaces and boosting the quality of life for our residents,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw, the board’s liaison to the Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation. “With careful planning and engineering, these trails will serve as long-lasting assets for our communities.”

Review the Trail Project Detail s

Grants for Design Projects:

Burnham Park Trails (Morristown) : $107,445 to design a 1.03-mile trail, featuring pavement and boardwalk access to ponds, athletic fields, and recreational areas in Burnham Park, Washington Street, and Fosterfields Living Historical Farm.

: $107,445 to design a 1.03-mile trail, featuring pavement and boardwalk access to ponds, athletic fields, and recreational areas in Burnham Park, Washington Street, and Fosterfields Living Historical Farm. Borough Park and Arboretum Trail (Mendham Borough) : $28,000 for a 0.55-mile paved trail, linking Main Street to local parks and ball fields.

: $28,000 for a 0.55-mile paved trail, linking Main Street to local parks and ball fields. Community Park Trail (Morris Plains) : $31,278 for a 0.75-mile gravel loop trail around recreational facilities and the community pool, with lane striping included.

: $31,278 for a 0.75-mile gravel loop trail around recreational facilities and the community pool, with lane striping included. Rosenfarb-Guerin Farms Trail (Randolph): $93,148 to design a 1.14-mile gravel and boardwalk trail connecting Dover Chester Road to Calais Road, Veterans Community Park, and Patriot’s Path.

Construction Project Recommendations:

Knuth Fields Walking Trail, Phase Two (Denville) : $304,000 to complete a 0.6-mile paved trail connecting recreational areas and local schools.

: $304,000 to complete a 0.6-mile paved trail connecting recreational areas and local schools. Lurker Park Walking Path, Phase Two (East Hanover) : $212,000 to complete a 1.06-mile trail with mulch, gravel, and boardwalk bridges, linking River Road to Patriot’s Path and other recreation areas.

: $212,000 to complete a 1.06-mile trail with mulch, gravel, and boardwalk bridges, linking River Road to Patriot’s Path and other recreation areas. Waughaw Valley Trail (Montville): $537,638 to finalize construction of a 1.31-mile gravel trail with bridge crossings, designed for both biking and hiking around Route 202 and Towaco Center.

Since the launch of the Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program in 2016, the county has authorized 54 grants for projects spanning nearly 29 miles of trails. The program is funded through the voter-approved Preservation Trust Fund, which was established in 1992 and modified in 2014 to include recreational trail development. With these latest approvals, the county’s total investment in public trails exceeds $6.5 million.

“The variety and scale of these projects demonstrate how much we value creating accessible and well-maintained outdoor spaces,” said Shaw. “From short community paths to multi-use greenways, our trail network continues to grow and benefit residents of all ages.”

For more information about the Trail Construction Grant Program, visit the county’s website.