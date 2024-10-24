Parsippany Hosts “Trunk or Treat” Event at Smith Field Park

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is gearing up for a spooktacular day of family fun with its annual Trunk or Treat event. The Halloween-themed celebration will take place on Saturday, October 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smith Field Park.

This year’s event promises to deliver a frightfully fun experience for children and families alike. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and enjoy a safe and festive environment for trick-or-treating. To participate, each child is asked to bring one 50-count bag of factory-sealed candy as their admission fee.

A special highlight of the day will be the Pumpkin Patch, where kids can pick out and paint their very own pumpkins, adding an extra dash of creativity and autumn fun to the celebration.

In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will feature food trucks from popular local vendors such as ShopRite, Mr. Softee, Kona Ice, and Avellino’s Pizza, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a delicious bite while taking part in the festivities.

With candy, costumes, and pumpkins galore, the Trunk or Treat event promises to be a Halloween celebration to remember for the Parsippany community.