Monday, October 21, 2024
Denville Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking Officer with Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Morris County Correctional Facility

MORRIS COUNTY – A Denville man was taken into custody on Sunday after allegedly hitting a police officer with his vehicle while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Denville Township.

On October 20, a Denville police officer initiated a traffic stop on Indian Road. During the stop, it was discovered that the driver, Liam Harrigan, 27, had an active NCIC warrant from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

When officers attempted to arrest Harrigan, he fled the scene, striking an officer with his vehicle. The officer sustained minor injuries, according to the police report.

Shortly after the incident, the New Jersey State Police found Harrigan’s abandoned vehicle on Interstate 80 eastbound in Fairfield Township. Denville Police Detectives continued the investigation and located Harrigan at a Costco in Wayne Township, where he was apprehended with assistance from the Wayne Police Department.

Harrigan faces numerous charges, including eluding, obstruction, hindering apprehension, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, assault by auto, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and several motor vehicle violations such as reckless driving, failure to report an accident and disregard for a stop sign.

Following his arrest, Harrigan was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, where he remains awaiting a future court date.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Recent Articles
