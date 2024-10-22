Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Residents Deserve Answers on PILOT Housing’s School Impact

Dear Editor:

At the October 8th Town Council meeting, the self-described “ecstatic” Mayor Barberio once again appeared to be disconnected from reality.

Responding to Parsippany resident, Bob Venezia’s measured and fact-filled reminder that developer-friendly PILOT funded housing construction will inevitably increase the number and the cost of students who will be attending Parsippany public schools, Mayor Barberio stated that his and John Inglesino’s PILOT’s “do not create school age children but, housing does”

Huh??

The Mayor’s inability to understand the simple reality that housing built by developers enjoying a 30-year tax break will provide the school district with fewer funds than housing built by developers assessed the standard tax rate, is worrisome and suggests a Mayor who is either unable to grasp basic economic facts or a Mayor who is attempting to play a shell game with the voters because he believes Parsippany residents are either too stupid or too disinterested to hold him and his Council cohorts (Frank Neglia and Paul Carifi) to account.

Ignorance and/or arrogance will not be a winning formula for Mr. Barberio coming next June’s Mayoral primary. The fact that he doesn’t understand that is telling and appalling.

Bob Crawford