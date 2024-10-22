Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Residents Deserve Answers on PILOT Housing’s School Impact

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

At the October 8th Town Council meeting, the self-described “ecstatic” Mayor Barberio once again appeared to be disconnected from reality. 

Responding to Parsippany resident, Bob Venezia’s measured and fact-filled reminder that developer-friendly PILOT funded housing construction will inevitably increase the number and the cost of students who will be attending Parsippany public schools, Mayor Barberio stated that his and John Inglesino’s  PILOT’s  “do not create school age children but, housing does”

Huh??

The Mayor’s inability to understand the simple reality that housing built by developers enjoying a 30-year tax break will provide the school district with fewer funds than housing built by developers assessed the standard tax rate, is worrisome and suggests a Mayor who is either unable to grasp basic economic facts or a Mayor who is attempting to play a shell game with the voters because he believes Parsippany residents are either too stupid or too disinterested to hold him and his Council cohorts (Frank Neglia and Paul Carifi)  to account.     

Ignorance and/or arrogance will not be a winning formula for Mr. Barberio coming next June’s Mayoral primary. The fact that he doesn’t understand that is telling and appalling.

Bob Crawford

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
