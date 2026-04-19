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Letter to the Editor: Rainbow Lakes Settlement Should Not Be Mistaken for a Sweeping Victory

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Dear Editor:

The recent settlement of the lawsuit involving the Rainbow Lakes Community Club (RLCC) should not be mistaken for a sweeping victory for either side. While it removed 19 properties from mandatory membership, it did not resolve broader questions for the rest of the neighborhood.

As a past president of the RLCC, I find the use of the term “fair share” in this context both confusing and unfortunate. To many New Jersey residents, that phrase has a public meaning associated with affordable housing and broader civic obligation, not private disputes over assessments for common property. Whatever one’s legal view, it is a phrase that can easily mean very different things to different people.

This settlement also does not, by itself, resolve the broader question of whether Rainbow Lakes should be understood or described as a conventional homeowners association. Residents and prospective buyers deserve accurate, document-based descriptions of any legal obligations tied to a property. Those obligations should be stated carefully and supported by the recorded documents applicable to the property in question.

That was the legal dispute. But for me, there is also a larger human issue.

For almost 100 years, the real common interest in Rainbow Lakes was not only the lakes, access points, clubhouse, or other properties held by the RLCC corporation. It was the community itself.

I have spent much of my life working in and around corporations. One of the blessings of coming home to Rainbow Lakes was the sense that this was more than an organization. It was a neighborhood. A place where people chose to contribute, participate, and belong.

A community is built on trust, contribution, and shared identity. It adapts through dialogue, mutual respect, and voluntary effort. When conflict becomes defined primarily by legal structures and enforcement, something important can be lost.

That is what troubles me most. Beyond the legal fees, beyond the liens, and beyond the years of conflict, there has been a real loss of social capital: trust, goodwill, and neighborly connection.

My hope is that, over time, we can recover that spirit and remember what made Rainbow Lakes meaningful in the first place.

That choice is still in the hands of the people who live here.

John Worthington

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Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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